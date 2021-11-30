Birds on a Journey in Bosnian Animated Movie 'Birds Like Us' Trailer

"Let's show them what they can be…" Lionsgate has debuted an official US trailer for the animated movie Birds Like Us, the very first Bosnian full-length computer animated feature. It originally premiered at a few animation festivals back in 2017, but is only just now getting a release in early 2022. The story follows a group of birds on a journey where they try to find a better life for themselves and the ones they love. In the land of Birdabad, a treebound community in the middle of a vast desert, a society of flightless birds is ruled by a tyrannous leader and his carnivore crew. The fruit-eating birds unthinkingly swap their eggs to survive. But one young couple, Huppu & Hassan, are determined to defy the system and save their rare chick from this terrible fate… It's described as "part comedy, part political allegory." The ensemble voice cast features Jeremy Irons, Alicia Vikander, Khalid Abdalla, Jim Broadbent, Sheridan Smith, Kevin Bishop, Christopher Villiers, Ella Smith, Michele Austin, and Jay Villiers. I quite like that this doesn't look like every other animated movie, even if it does all seem a bit strange, it has some unique style. Check it out.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Šabanović & Ćuhara's Birds Like Us, direct from YouTube:

Jeremy Irons, Alicia Vikander, and Jim Broadbent bring to life this funny family adventure that’s a visual tour de force. Trapped in a village that's ruled by the meddling Kondor (Irons), Huppu the bird (Vikander) dreams of having the freedom to hatch her own egg. Suddenly, she, Kondor, and their friends are blasted to a distant land, and they must trust in a wise, eccentric bat to guide them on a strange, dazzling odyssey back to the tree they call home. Birds Like Us, originally known as Ptice kao mi in Bosnian, is co-directed by Bosnian filmmakers Faruk Šabanović & Amela Ćuhara, both making their feature debut after working on a number of other short projects and docs previously. The screenplay is written by Olivia Hetreed and Faruk Sabanovic. An animated free adaption of the Attar of Nishapur poem "The Conference of the Birds." This initially premiered at the 2017 Stuttgart Festival of Animated Film a few years ago. Lionsgate will now debut Birds Like Us direct-to-VOD / DVD starting January 25th, 2022. Anyone interested in watching?