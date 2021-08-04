'Bitchin': The Sound & Fury of Rick James' Documentary Film Trailer

"This man was a genius." You definitely know his name! But do you know his life story? The true story? Showtime has revealed a first look official trailer for a documentary film titled Bitchin': The Sound and Fury of Rick James, from award-winning filmmaker Sacha Jenkins. Bitchin: The Sound and Fury of Rick James is an intimate yet propulsive look at Rick James, one of rock, funk and R&B's most legendary and often under-appreciated figures. Born and raised in Buffalo, New York, James signed a deal with Motown Records in 1966 at the age of 18, before going on to start a variety of rock and funk groups over the next few decades. He passed away in 2004 at the age of 56, but left behind quite a legacy. From Tribeca: "Comprised of rare archival performances, animation, interviews with family & collaborators & recorded conversations with James himself, this crowd-pleasing film proves the impact that this undeniable force had on American music and popular culture." Oh yeah this looks great! We're in a glorious golden age of music history docs.

First trailer (+ poster) for Sacha Jenkins' doc Bitchin': The Sound & Fury of Rick James, on YouTube:

Showtime's documentary Bitchin': The Sound and Fury of Rick James is an intimate yet propulsive look at Rick James, one of rock, funk, and R&B’s most legendary and often under-appreciated figures. Featuring rare footage of James’ incredible live shows, never-before-seen home video, original interviews with legendary artists, collaborators, and friends, and a treasure trove of recorded interviews with James (who died in 2004), the documentary presents a full picture of James' dramatic rise and fall, focusing in on the "Punk-Funk" music he left behind. Bitchin': The Sound and Fury of Rick James is directed by the acclaimed American doc producer / filmmaker Sacha Jenkins, director of documentaries Fresh Dressed, Burn Motherfucker Burn, and Word Is Bond previously, as well as numerous TV docs and other projects. Produced by Steve Rivo. This initially premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival earlier this year. Showtime will debut Bitchin': The Sound & Fury of Rick James streaming September 3rd, 2021. Who wants to watch?