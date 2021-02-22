'Black Art: In the Absence of Light' HBO Documentary Official Trailer

"Whenever you made work, it ought to be about something… And it ought to be about something that mattered." Another "how did we miss this when it was first released?!" trailer to feature. Black Art: In the Absence of Light is a documentary already available to watch via HBO that was initially released earlier this month for Black History Month. Inspired by the late David Driskell's landmark 1976 exhibition, “Two Centuries of Black American Art," the documentary Black Art: In the Absence of Light offers an illuminating introduction to the work of some of the foremost Black visual artists working today. Directed by filmmaker Sam Pollard, who also made the outstanding MLK/FBI doc released this year. The film shines a light on the extraordinary impact of Driskell's exhibit on generations of Black artists who have staked a claim on their rightful place within the art world. Featuring "insights and context from scholars and historians, along with interviews from a new generation of working African American curators and artists." Looks like a must see.

Official trailer (+ poster) for Sam Pollard's doc Black Art: In the Absence of Light, from YouTube:

"The American canon is not complete without it." A new documentary that illuminates the contributions that Black artists have made to American culture. Black Art: In The Absence of Light is a look at Black American Art and representation using David Driskell's landmark Two Centuries of Black American Art exhibition​ as a framing device. Black Art is directed by acclaimed American producer / filmmaker Sam Pollard, director of the docs Two Trains Runnin', The Talk: Race in America, ACORN and the Firestorm, Sammy Davis, Jr.: I've Gotta Be Me, Maynard, Mr. Soul!, and MLK/FBI most recently, producer on many other docs, and editor on 4 Little Girls, Venus and Serena. HBO already premiered Pollard's new doc Black Art: In the Absence of Light streaming on HBO starting February 9th, 2021 this month. Watch this now.