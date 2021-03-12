Bland Trailer for Action Film 'Hollow Point' with Luke Goss & Jay Mohr

"Someone has to deliver justice to these criminals!" Vertical Ent. has released an official trailer for an indie action film called Hollow Point, one of the latest from director Daniel Zirilli (who has already made a few other films since this first debuted). This originally premiered at The Netherlands and the UK a few years ago, but is only now finally getting a US release on VOD. Basically getting dumped into the bargain bin for obvious reasons. When his wife and daughter are senselessly murdered, a grieving man finds himself caught up in a war between a group of charismatic vigilantes and the crime that infests their city. Set mostly in Los Angeles. Oh so original. The film stars Luke Goss, Dilan Jay, Jay Mohr, JuJu Chan, Michael Paré, and Bill Duke. This just looks so awful, especially the dialogue and the action and everything else in here.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Daniel Zirilli's Hollow Point, direct from YouTube:

Hollow Point ​tells the story of a traumatized ethics professor whose wife and daughter are senselessly murdered, a cataclysm which forces him to join a group of charismatic vigilantes to face off against his family’s killer, while he confronts his personal dilemma in his quest for vengeance and justice. Hollow Point is directed by producer / filmmaker Daniel Zirilli, director of many films including The Champagne Gang, Aces, The Stonecutter, Curse of Alcatraz, Locked Down, Bangkok Rush, Crossing Point, The Asian Connection, Acceleration, and Invincible previously. The screenplay is written by Chad Law, Evan Law, and Daniel Zirilli. It's produced by Dilan Jay, Adel Nur, and Amélie Pimont. Vertical Entertainment will release Zirilli's Hollow Point direct-to-VOD starting April 9th, 2021 next month. Anyone want to watch this film?