Bloodthirsty Young Women in Trailer for Netflix's Thriller 'Night Teeth'

"Can't be alive for 200 years and not go a little crazy." Netflix has unveiled the official trailer for a dark action thriller comedy titled Night Teeth, another vampire offering launching just in time for Halloween this fall. That title is definitely a "wink, wink" that oh yeah, they're vampires. Jorge Lendeborg, Jr. stars as Benny, a college student moonlighting as a chauffeur. One evening he picks up two mysterious women for a night of party-hopping across Los Angeles. But when he uncovers their bloodthirsty intentions - and their dangerous, shadowy underworld - he must fight to stay alive. The film also co-stars Debby Ryan and Lucy Fry as his two passengers, with a cast including Raúl Castillo, Alfie Allen, Alexander Ludwig, Sydney Sweeney, and Megan Fox. This looks like another cliche "beautiful vampires vs other beautiful vampires" living right "under our noses" film filled with neon and late night debauchery in LA. Might be fun to watch.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Adam Randall's Night Teeth, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

To earn some extra cash, quirky college student Benny (Jorge Lendeborg, Jr.) moonlights as a chauffeur for one night. His task: drive two mysterious young women (Debby Ryan & Lucy Fry) around Los Angeles for a night of party hopping. Taken captive by his clients' charm, he soon learns that his passengers have their own plans for him – and an insatiable thirst for blood. As his night spins out of control, Benny is thrust into the middle of a clandestine war that pits rival tribes of vampires against the protectors of the human world, led by his brother Jay (Raúl Castillo), who will stop at nothing to send them back into the shadows. With sunrise fast approaching, Benny must choose between fear and temptation if he wants to stay alive and maybe save the City of Angels. Night Teeth is directed by British filmmaker Adam Randall, director of the films Level Up, iBoy, and I See You previously, as well as a few short films. The screenplay is written by Brent Dillon. Netflix will debut Night Teeth streaming starting on October 20th, 2021 this fall.