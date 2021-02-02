Brazilian Quarantine Drama 'The Pink Cloud' Festival Promo Trailer

"If we stay locked in here for many years, will you want children?" One of the many films playing at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival is this Brazilian indie sci-fi drama titled The Pink Cloud. This promo trailer debuted a few months back, but with the festival finishing up soon, it's a good time to share it in connection with the film's world premiere. After a toxic and mysterious pink cloud appeared, Giovana finds herself stuck in a flat with a man she just met, changing her life in a way she never expected. As months pass and the planet settles into an extended quarantine, their world shrinks, and they are forced to come to terms with an accelerated timeline for their relationship. Starring Renata de Lélis and Eduardo Mendonça. This story is about the oppressive feeling of relationships and family life, but there's more nuance in the two performances and how they evolve over time. You can hear a bit of the score by Caio Amon in this trailer.

Here's the early festival promo trailer (+ poster) for Iuli Gerbase's The Pink Cloud, direct from YouTube:

Description from Sundance: Giovana (Renata de Lélis) and Yago (Eduardo Mendonça) are strangers who share a spark after meeting at a party. When a deadly cloud mysteriously takes over their city, they are forced to seek shelter with only each other for company. As months pass and the planet settles into an extended quarantine, their world shrinks, and they are forced to come to terms with an accelerated timeline for their relationship. With all their other interactions governed by screens, and with the strain of isolation setting in, Giovana and Yago struggle to reinvent themselves and reconcile the differences that threaten to tear them apart. The Pink Cloud is both written and directed by Brazilian filmmaker Iuli Gerbase, making her feature directorial debut after a number of short films and some TV work previously. It's produced by Patricia Barbieri. This just premiered at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival this year, and hasn't shown anywhere else. No release date is set yet - stay tuned for updates. First impression? Curious?