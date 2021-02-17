Brea Grant in Surreal Home-Invasion Slasher 'Lucky' Official Trailer

"He keeps coming back… he should be dead!" Shudder has unveiled the official trailer for an indie horror thriller titled Lucky, a surreal slasher home-invasion time loop horror from filmmaker Natasha Kermani. This originally premiered at the Fantasia + FrightFest Film Festivals last year, and stopped by Nightstream - read Zofia's review. A suburban woman named May, a popular self-help book author, fights to be believed as she finds herself stalked by a threatening figure who returns to her house night after night. When she can't get help from those around her, she is forced to take matters into her own hands. Described as "a uniquely nightmarish, darkly funny, and timely slasher, and a thrilling addition to the Final Girl genre." This stars Brea Grant, who also wrote the screenplay, along with Dhruv Uday Singh and Kausar Mohammed. This looks like a good flip on the slasher genre, with Grant kicking ass in the lead performance. Check it out.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Natasha Kermani's Lucky, direct from Shudder's YouTube:

Life takes a sudden turn for May, a popular self-help book author, when she finds herself the target of a mysterious man with murderous intentions. Every night, without fail he comes after her, and every day the people around her barely seem to notice. With no one to turn to, May is pushed to her limits and must take matters into her own hands to survive and to regain control of her life. Lucky is directed by Iranian-American filmmaker Natasha Kermani, her second feature film after making Imitation Girl previously, as well as a few short films. The screenplay is written by Brea Grant. This originally premiered at the Fantasia and FrightFest Film Festivals last year, and it also stopped by the Nightstream Film Festival. Shudder will debut Kermani's Lucky streaming exclusively on Shudder starting March 4th next month. Frightened yet?