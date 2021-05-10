'Breaking Boundaries: Science of Our Planet' Attenborough Doc Trailer

"The science is clear." Netflix has unveiled a trailer for yet another David Attenborough documentary, this one titled Breaking Boundaries: Science of Our Planet, from filmmaker Jon Clay. Attenborough and scientist Johan Rockström examine Earth's biodiversity collapse and how this crisis can still be averted. It tells the story of the most important scientific discovery of our time - that humanity has pushed Earth beyond the boundaries that have kept Earth stable for 10,000 years, since the dawn of civilization. The 75-minute film takes the audience on a journey of discovery of planetary thresholds we must not exceed, not just for the stability of our planet, but for the future of humanity. It offers up the solutions we can and must put in place now if we are to protect Earth’s life support systems. Attenborough is on a roll these days, or perhaps he's just gravely concerned for our planet - he's released at least three new docs on Netflix in the last 6 months alone. I also highly recommend watching A Life on Our Planet - on Netflix now. Check it out.

Official trailer for Jon Clay's doc Breaking Boundaries: The Science of Our Planet, from YouTube:

Narrated by Sir David Attenborough and made by award-winning filmmakers Silverback Films, the team behind the landmark Our Planet series and A Life on Our Planet. Breaking Boundaries: The Science of Our Planet is directed by nature doc filmmaker Jon Clay, making his feature directorial debut after TV docs including Wonders of the Monsoon, Going Tribal, and Wild Pacific previously. It's produced by Alastair Fothergill, Keith Scholey, Colin Butfield, Jochen Zeitz, and Kate Garwood. With original music by Hannah Cartwright and Ross Tones. Netflix releases Breaking Boundaries: Science of Our Planet streaming starting June 4th. Plan to watch?