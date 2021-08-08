Brief Trailer for New 4K Restoration of Andrzej Żuławski's 'Possession'

"Inhuman ecstasy fulfilled." Metrograph Pictures has released a very short trailer for the 4K restoration of the acclaimed horror film Possession, made by Polish filmmaker Andrzej Zulawski in 1981. This originally premiered at the 34th Cannes Film Festival in 1981, where Isabelle Adjani won the award for Best Actress; it was initially banned upon release in the US. But now it's back and looks better than ever, restored and being re-released on the big screen this October. It will screen at Fantastic Fest and then show in select art house cinemas nationwide in October. The plot obliquely follows the relationship between an international spy and his wife, who begins to exhibit increasingly disturbing behavior after asking him for a divorce. The film stars Isabelle Adjani & Sam Neill. Upon release in 1981 it was not a commercial success either in Europe or in the United States, where it was shown with an edited version, but eventually achieved cult status. I like how short this trailer is, not much to it at all… but I do hope they put out a full-length contemporary trailer, too.

Here's the new trailer for the 4K restoration of Andrzej Żuławski's Possession, from YouTube:

And here's an original classic trailer in HD for Andrzej Żuławski's Possession, also from YouTube:

Banned upon its original release in 1981, Andrzej Żuławski’s stunningly choreographed nightmare of a marriage unraveling is an experience unlike any other. Professional spy Mark (Sam Neill) returns to his West Berlin home to find his wife Anna (Isabelle Adjani, in a role that earned her Best Actress at Cannes) insistent on a divorce. As Anna's frenzied behavior becomes ever more alarming, Mark discovers a truth far more sinister than his wildest suspicions. With its pulsating score, visceral imagery, and some of the most haunting performances ever captured, Possession is cinematic delirium at its most intoxicating. Possession is directed by Polish filmmaker Andrzej Żuławski, his only English-language film and fourth feature film at the time. It first premiered at the 34th Cannes Film Festival, where Isabelle Adjani won the Best Actress award. This 4K restoration will premiere at Fantastic Fest, then debut via Metrograph Pictures in "virtual cinemas" on October 1st and in select US theaters starting October 15th. Head to Metrograph.