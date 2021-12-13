'Brighton 4th' Official Trailer About a Georgian Wrestler in Brooklyn

"Wrestle with me." Kino Lorber has unveiled an official US trailer for the film Brighton 4th, a dramedy from the country of Georgia made by filmmaker / Olympic champion Levan Tediashvili - who stars in and directs the film. This first premiered at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival earlier this year, where it won three awards - Best International Film, Best Actor, and Best Screenplay. A former Olympic wrestler from Tbilisi helps his adult son in Brighton Beach to get his life on track. A Georgian wrestler, Kakhi, arrives in Brooklyn to discover his son has a gambling debt with a local Russian mob boss. Tediashvili stars as Kakhi, with a cast including Giorgi Tabidze, Kakhi Kavsadze, Nadia Mikhalkova, Irakli Kavsadze, Tornike Bziava, and Anastasia Romashko. The film features cinematography by the talented DP Phedon Papamichael, and is also Georgia’s official submission to the 94th Academy Awards (coming next year). This looks solid! There's been some great films coming out of Georgia recently, here's yet another one to keep an eye out for.

Here's the official trailer (+ posters) for Levan Koguashvili's Brighton 4th, direct from KL's YouTube:

In this portrait of parental sacrifice and the love of a father for his son, former wrestler Kakhi (played by real-life Olympic champion Levan Tediashvili) embarks on a journey from his home in the Republic of Georgia to visit his son Soso (Giorgi Tabidze) in the Russian-speaking neighborhood of Brighton Beach. There he finds him living in a shabby boarding house populated by a colorful group of fellow Georgian immigrants. Soso is not studying medicine, as Kakhi believed, but is working for a moving company and has accrued a $14K gambling debt to a local Russian mob boss. Kakhi sets his mind to helping his hapless son out of his debt, leading to situations as comic as they are dire. Brighton 4th is directed by Georgian athlete / filmmaker Levan Koguashvili, of the films Street Days and Blind Dates previously. The script is by Boris Frumin. This initially premiered at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival earlier this year. Kino Lorber will debut Brighton 4th in select US theaters (NY only) starting January 28th, 2022 early next year. Curious?