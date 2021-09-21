British Revenge Thriller 'Vengeance is Mine' Trailer with Con O'Neill

"It is necessary to have wished for death in order to know how good it is to live." Vertical Ent. has released an official US trailer for a British action thriller titled Vengeance is Mine, both written and directed by UK filmmaker Hadi Hajaig. Not to be confused with the 1979 Japanese film also titled Vengeance Is Mine, or the recent Indonesian film called Vengeance Is Mine, All Others Pay Cash, this is a brutal tale of revenge. Harry is still struggling to come to terms with the murder of his wife and daughter 5 years previously. When he discovers the whereabouts of the killers he awakens from his grief and, like an avenging angel resolves to never stop until they are all dead. Don't mess with Harry. Vengeance is Mine stars Con O'Neill, Sarah-Jane Potts, Anton Saunders, Ricky Grover, and Peter Pedrero. Not the most original story, but this has some wicked cool shots in it, I must admit. All the action looks wild. Bodies flying everywhere! Hell yes.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Hadi Hajaig's Vengeance is Mine, direct from YouTube:

Harry (Con O'Neill) is a broken man, still struggling to come to terms with the murder of his wife and daughter 5 years previously. When he discovers the whereabouts of the killers he awakens from his grief and, like an avenging angel, resolves to never stop until they are all dead. Vengeance is Mine, also known as Don't Leave Me in the UK, is both written and directed by British filmmaker Hadi Hajaig, director of the films The Late Twentieth, Puritan, Cleanskin, and Blue Iguana previously. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Vertical Ent. will debut Hajaig's Vengeance is Mine in select US theaters + on VOD starting October 8th, 2021 coming soon this fall. Who wants to watch? Look good?