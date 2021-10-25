Bruce Campbell & Devon Sawa in Horror Comedy 'Black Friday' Trailer

"There is something wrong with the shoppers!" Screen Media Films has released the official trailer for a horror comedy titled Black Friday, set at a big toy store on Thanksgiving night just before the opening of Black Friday at midnight. And guess who's back at S-Mart! I mean, at "We Love Toys" - Bruce Campbell! Sporting a mighty fine gray mustache in this film (which makes him look like John Cleese in a few of the shots). Story manager Jonathan and his longtime employee Ken soon find them themselves battling against hordes of holiday shoppers that have been turned into monstrous creatures taken over by a parasite hellbent on a murderous rampage. The comedy stars Devon Sawa, Ivana Baquero, Ryan Lee, Stephen Peck, Michael Jai White, plus the one-and-only Bruce Campbell. This isn't the most original concept, but it does look quite fun anyway. The zombie people look mean, the kills look ridiculous and amusing. Shop safe.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Casey Tebo's Black Friday, direct from Screen Media's YouTube:

On Thanksgiving night just before Black Friday, a group of disgruntled toy store employees begrudgingly arrive for work to open the store at midnight for the busiest shopping day of the year. Meanwhile, an alien parasite crashes to Earth hidden in a meteor. This group of misfits led by store manager Jonathan (Bruce Campbell) and longtime employee Ken (Devon Sawa), who soon find them themselves battling against hordes of holiday shoppers that have been turned into monstrous creatures hellbent on a murderous rampage on Black Friday. Black Friday is directed by the American filmmaker Casey Tebo, director of the films Happy Birthday and Barely Legal previously, as well as lots of other directing work including music videos, concert docs, and "CMT Crossroads". The screenplay is written by Andy Greskoviak. This recently premiered at Fantastic Fest this year. Screen Media Films will debut Black Friday in select US theaters on November 19th, 2021, then on VOD starting November 23rd this fall. Look like fun holiday viewing?