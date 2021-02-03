Bruce Willis & Frank Grillo in Epic Sci-Fi Battle 'Cosmic Sin' Trailer

"What's the status of the Q-bomb?" Saban Films has released an official trailer for an epic sci-fi adventure called Cosmic Sin, another strange "where did this come from?!" creation from the same filmmaker behind Broil and Breach previously. From director and co-writer Edward Drake, Cosmic Sin follows seven rogue soldiers who launch a preemptive strike against a newly discovered alien civilization in the hopes of ending an interstellar war before it starts. Definitely sounds like a big "sin" before we've even seen the film. If that plot setup doesn't worry you, maybe the cast will. Cosmic Sin stars Bruce Willis, Frank Grillo, Brandon Thomas Lee, Corey Large, Perrey Reeves, CJ Perry, Lochlyn Munro, Costas Mandylor, as well as Adelaide Kane. No surprise, this looks mediocre. Despite the slick sci-fi VFX, it just seems like a big mess.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Edward Drake's Cosmic Sin, direct from Saban's YouTube:

Bruce Willis and Frank Grillo star in the new epic sci-fi adventure set in the year 2524, four hundred years after humans started colonizing the outer planets. Retired Military General James Ford (Willis) is called back into service after soldiers on a remote planet are attacked by a hostile alien fleet. The threat against the human race escalates into an inevitable interstellar war. General Ford teams up with General Eron Ryle (Grillo) and a team of elite soldiers in a race to stop the imminent attack before it is too late. Cosmic Sin is directed by Australian filmmaker Edward "E.J." Drake, director of the films Animals and Broil previously, as well as a few shorts and the screenplay for Breach. The screenplay is written by Edward Drake and Corey Large. Saban Films will release Cosmic Sin in select US theaters + on VOD starting March 12th.