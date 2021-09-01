Bruce Willis in Another Dull Crime Thriller 'Survive the Game' Trailer

"I've been chasing their boss forever… this might go south." Lionsgate has released the official trailer for another cheap, cheesy action thriller called Survive the Game. Not to be confused with any of the other "Survive" films recently, including Survive the Night (which also has Bruce Willis funny enough). This is yet another of these films that will make you wonder "why is Bruce Willis making such trashy movies all the time over and over these days?!" There's not much to this one: a man's life on his farm is interrupted when a cop and a pair of dangerous criminals show up. Outnumbered, three heroes must use stealth, smarts, and good shooting to take down the drug-dealing mob. Starring Chad Michael Murray, Bruce Willis, Swen Temmel, Donna D'Errico, Zack Ward, Sean Kanan, and Sarah Roemer. You can easily refer to this one as the "Bruce Willis on a farm action movie" if you want to invite friends over for a movie night. Or not.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for James Cullen Bressack's Survive the Game, direct from YouTube:

Bruce Willis and Chad Michael Murray star in this wild, rollicking crime thriller. When cop David (Willis) is injured in a drug bust gone wrong, his partner Cal chases the two criminals who shot him. They all land at a remote farm owned by troubled vet Eric (Murray), and as Cal and Eric plot their defense, more of the gang arrives—along with a wounded David. Outnumbered, the three heroes must use stealth, smarts, and good shooting to take down the drug-dealing mob. Survive the Game, formerly known as Killing Field, is directed by American producer / filmmaker James Cullen Bressack, director of many films including My Pure Joy, To Jennifer, Pernicious, The Condo, Limelight, Blood Craft, Deadly Reunion, Alone, and Beyond the Law previously. The screenplay is written by Ross Peacock (director of Ward 3 previously). Lionsgate will debut Survive the Game in select US theaters + on VOD starting October 8th, 2021 this fall. Anyone?