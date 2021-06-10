Bruce Willis & Megan Fox in Trailer for 'Midnight in the Switchgrass'

"I can set him up again." Lionsgate has unveiled an official trailer for a Florida serial killer thriller titled Midnight in the Switchgrass, the directorial debut of a veteran producer named Randall Emmett. An FBI agent and Florida State officer team up to investigate a string of unsolved murder cases. Bruce Willis stars as FBI agent Karl Helter, with Megan Fox as FBI agent Rebecca Lombardi. They team up with a cop for an undercover sting, but it goes horribly wrong, putting Lombardo in grave danger and pitting Crawford against a serial killer in a twisted game of cat and mouse. Also starring Lukas Haas, Machine Gun Kelly (aka Colson Baker), Caitlin Carmichael, and Sistine Stallone. This looks like it's straight out of the 90s, with that chat screen and everything about the plot, another "gotta catch that serial killer" story. Meh. Next.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Randall Emmett's Midnight in the Switchgrass, from YouTube:

Bruce Willis and Megan Fox lead a powerful cast including Emile Hirsch, Lukas Haas, and Colson Baker in this gritty and intense crime-thriller. While in Florida on another case, FBI agents Helter (Willis) and Lombardo (Fox) cross paths with state cop Crawford (Hirsch), who’s investigating a string of female murders that appear to be related. Lombardo and Crawford team up for an undercover sting, but it goes horribly wrong, plunging Lombardo into grave danger and pitting Crawford against a serial killer in a twisted game of cat and mouse. Midnight in the Switchgrass is directed by American producer Randall Emmett, making his feature directorial debut after producing numerous movies previously, including The Irishman, Hard Kill, and Boss Level most recently. The screenplay is by Alan Horsnail. Lionsgate will debut Emmett's Midnight in the Switchgrass in select US theaters + on VOD starting July 23rd, 2021. Anyone?