MOVIE TRAILERS

Bruce Willis & Timothy V. Murphy in Trailer for 'American Siege' Action

by
December 16, 2021
Source: YouTube

American Siege Trailer

"I'm the Sheriff of this county." "Don't forget who put you there." Vertical Entertainment has released the official trailer for American Siege, another of these junk Bruce Willis action movies he has been making non-stop for the last few years. This is from the same director as Broil and Cosmic Sin and Apex - all films which I hope none of you have paid to see. Here's the recycled plot for American Siege: An ex-NYPD officer-turned-sheriff of a small rural Georgia town has to contend with a gang of thieves who have taken a wealthy doctor hostage. Bruce Willis co-stars with Timothy V. Murphy, plus Rob Gough, Anna Hindman, Johann Urb, Cullen G. Chambers, and Trevor Gretzky. This looks excruciatingly bad… And the only reason we keep featuring these Willis trailers is just to gawk at how awful they are + laugh at this absurdity.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Edward Drake's American Siege, direct from YouTube:

American Siege Poster

Washed-up Sheriff Ben Watts (Bruce Willis) guards the secrets of the wealthy residents of a small Georgia town. When three outlaws take a prominent town doctor hostage in search of a missing woman, Sheriff Watts is called in to handle the situation before the FBI arrives. In a race against time, mayor Charles Routledge (Timothy V. Murphy) pressures Sheriff Watts to launch an assault on the hostage-takers and to eliminate all witnesses. When the Sheriff realizes he may be a pawn in a larger scheme, he must carve a bloody warpath to expose the truth of the town's dark secrets. American Siege is directed by Australian writer / filmmaker Edward Drake, director of the films Animals, Broil, Cosmic Sin, and Apex previously, as well as a few shorts and other projects. The screenplay is by Edward Drake and Corey Large. Vertical Ent. will release American Siege in select US theaters + on VOD starting on January 7th, 2022 early next year.

Find more posts: To Watch, Trailer

FEATURED POSTS

VIEW MORE

POPULAR COMMENTS

LAST YEAR'S TOP 10

Alex's Top 10 - 2020
1. Nine Days
2. Berlin Alexanderplatz
3. Pixar's Soul
4. Pieces of a Woman
5. Feels Good Man
6. Another Round
7. The Truffle Hunters
8. Sound of Metal
9. Lovers Rock
10. Nomadland
Click Here for Thoughts

Adam's Top 10 - 2020
1. Spontaneous
2. Promising Y. Woman
3. Nomadland
4. The Vast of Night
5. Blow the Man Down
6. The Invisible Man
7. Minari
8. Possessor
9. Feels Good Man
10. Color Out of Space
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the latest posts only, follow this acct:

Add our updates to your Feedly: click here