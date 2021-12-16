Bruce Willis & Timothy V. Murphy in Trailer for 'American Siege' Action

"I'm the Sheriff of this county." "Don't forget who put you there." Vertical Entertainment has released the official trailer for American Siege, another of these junk Bruce Willis action movies he has been making non-stop for the last few years. This is from the same director as Broil and Cosmic Sin and Apex - all films which I hope none of you have paid to see. Here's the recycled plot for American Siege: An ex-NYPD officer-turned-sheriff of a small rural Georgia town has to contend with a gang of thieves who have taken a wealthy doctor hostage. Bruce Willis co-stars with Timothy V. Murphy, plus Rob Gough, Anna Hindman, Johann Urb, Cullen G. Chambers, and Trevor Gretzky. This looks excruciatingly bad… And the only reason we keep featuring these Willis trailers is just to gawk at how awful they are + laugh at this absurdity.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Edward Drake's American Siege, direct from YouTube:

Washed-up Sheriff Ben Watts (Bruce Willis) guards the secrets of the wealthy residents of a small Georgia town. When three outlaws take a prominent town doctor hostage in search of a missing woman, Sheriff Watts is called in to handle the situation before the FBI arrives. In a race against time, mayor Charles Routledge (Timothy V. Murphy) pressures Sheriff Watts to launch an assault on the hostage-takers and to eliminate all witnesses. When the Sheriff realizes he may be a pawn in a larger scheme, he must carve a bloody warpath to expose the truth of the town's dark secrets. American Siege is directed by Australian writer / filmmaker Edward Drake, director of the films Animals, Broil, Cosmic Sin, and Apex previously, as well as a few shorts and other projects. The screenplay is by Edward Drake and Corey Large. Vertical Ent. will release American Siege in select US theaters + on VOD starting on January 7th, 2022 early next year.