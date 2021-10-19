Cam Gigandet & Bruce Dern in Gritty Western 'Last Shoot Out' Trailer

"I'm just trying to stay alive. I suggest all you do the same." Lionsgate has debuted an official trailer for a western action thriller titled Last Shoot Out, yet another new film from B-movie director Michael Feifer, also of A Soldier's Revenge and Catch the Bullet within the last year. The plot follows a woman who escapes her new husband's ranch after learning he killed her father. She hides out with a gunman named Billy Tyson at a remote outpost until he comes from her. Skylar Witte stars as Jocelyn, with a cast including Bruce Dern, Cam Gigandet, Michael Welch, Jay Pickett, & Brock Harris. Unfortunately it looks instantly forgettable, even with lots of shoot outs, another direct-to-video dump. Don't waste your time with this one.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Michael Feifer's Last Shoot Out, direct from YouTube:

Cam Gigandet and Academy Award nominee Bruce Dern light up this gritty, intense Western saga of love, betrayal, and revenge. Soon after newlywed Jocelyn learns that her husband Jody (Michael Welch) had her father shot down, she flees from the Callahan ranch in fear. She's rescued by the gunman Billy Tyson, who safeguards her at a remote outpost as he staves off Jody's attempts to reclaim his bride. Last Shoot Out is directed by American producer / filmmaker Michael Feifer, director of many films including Dear Me, Soda Springs, Gabe the Cupid Dog, His Secret Family, A Killer Walks Amongst Us, Christmas with the Andersons, Sinister Savior, Dangerous Matrimony, My Stepfather's Secret, The Work Wife, A Soldier's Revenge, and Catch the Bullet previously. The screenplay is written by Lee Martin. Lionsgate opens Feifer's Last Shoot Out in select US theaters + on VOD starting December 3rd, 2021 this fall. Might as well skip.