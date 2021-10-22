More Brains! Canadian Zombie Comedy 'Brain Freeze' Offical Trailer

"Golfing in the winter? The rich don't give a sh*t about the laws of nature." Brainsss!! Available to stream on Screambox now is this Quebecois zombie comedy titled Brain Freeze, which played on opening night at this year's Fantasia Film Festival up in Montreal. If you're in the mood for some zombies this Halloween season, this is an option! It looks better than expected. A fertilizer used in a rich gated community becomes the source of a mutation that turns residents into zombies. Can a teen & his baby sister break free from the quarantined island before turning into grass? Reviews from Fantasia say the film "thaws out zombie formula with smart commentary and humor." Meagan Navarro writes that it wields "its satire in an engaging way that keeps this zombie comedy moving along at a quick and entertaining pace." Starring Iani Bédard, Roy Dupuis, Marianne Fortier, Anne-Élisabeth Bossé, & Claudia Ferri. Some zombie fun from Canada.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Julien Knafo's Brain Freeze, direct from YouTube:

When an exclusive golf club uses modified fertilizer to keep their courses green all year, they unwittingly release a plague on their affluent community. Contaminating the water supply, the fertilizer turns people into a ravenous clan of emerald-eyed zombies. Can a teen & his baby sister get off the quarantined island before turning into grass? Brain Freeze is both written & directed by Quebecois filmmaker Julien Knafo, making his feature directorial debut after co-directing the film Lucidité Passagère previously, as well as a few shorts; he also works as a composer. This initially premiered at the 2021 Fantasia Film Festival earlier this year, and also played at Cinéfest Sudbury. Knafo's Brain Freeze is streaming on Cinedigm's Screambox streaming service run by Bloody Disgusting. It's available to watch today! Who wants to kill some zombies?