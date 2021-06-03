2021 Cannes Film Festival Selection - Kogonada, Farhadi, Anderson

Every year, cinephiles wake up early for the announcement from France of the films playing at the Cannes Film Festival. For the 74th Cannes Film Festival taking place this July, they've confirmed an intriguing and compelling set of films made by the finest filmmakers hailing from all over the world. Cannes is ready to return after cancelling last year, despite announcing their 2020 selection anyway, with a focus on safety this year as thousands of movie lovers return to the South of France to watch new films. We'll be there! Wouldn't miss it for anything, except of course a global pandemic. This year's 2021 line-up includes new films by Wes Anderson (The French Dispatch), Sean Baker (Red Rocket), Asghar Farhadi (A Hero), Mia Hansen-Love (Bergman Island), Todd Haynes (Velvet Underground), Justin Kurzel (Nitram), Jacques Audiard (Paris 13th District), and many others. There will likely be a few additions last minute - Thierry Frémaux has also hinted that the big Hollywood blockbuster hasn't been revealed just yet. See the full list of 2021 films below.

Here's the complete selection of 2021 films directly from Cannes, including the director for easy reference.

COMPETITION (24 FILMS):

Ahed's Knee (Ha'berech) - dir. Nadav Lapid

Benedetta - dir. Paul Verhoeven

Bergman Island - dir. Mia Hansen-Løve

Casablanca Beats - dir. Nabil Ayouch

Compartment No. 6 (Hytti Nro 6) - dir. Juho Kuosmanen

Drive My Car - dir. Ryûsuke Hamaguchi

Everything Went Fine (Tout s'est bien Passé) - dir. Francois Ozon

Flag Day - dir. Sean Penn

France - dir. Bruno Dumont

The French Dispatch - dir. Wes Anderson

A Hero - dir. Asghar Farhadi

La Fracture - dir. Catherine Corsini

Lingui - dir. Mahamat-Saleh Haroun

Memoria - dir. Apichatpong Weerasethakul

Nitram - dir. Justin Kurzel

Paris 13th District (Les Olympiades) - dir. Jacques Audiard

Petrov's Flu - dir. Kirill Serebrennikov

Red Rocket - dir. Sean Baker

The Restless (Les Intranquilles) - dir. Joachim Lafosse

The Story of My Wife (A Feleségem Története) - dir. Ildikó Enyedi

Three Floors (Tre Piani) - dir. Nanni Moretti

Titane - dir. Julia Ducournau

The Worst Person in the World (Julie en 12 Chapitres) - dir. Joachim Trier

OPENING NIGHT FILM:

Annette - dir. Leos Carax

OUT OF COMPETITION (6 FILMS):

Aline, The Voice of Love - dir. Valérie Lemercier

Bac Nord - dir. Cédric Jimenez

Emergency Declaration - dir. Han Jae-Rim

In His Lifetime (De Son Vivant) - dir. Emmanuelle Bercot

Stillwater - dir. Tom McCarthy

The Velvet Underground - dir. Todd Haynes

UN CERTAIN REGARD (18 FILMS):

After Yang - dir. Kogonada

Blue Bayou - dir. Justin Chon

Bonne Mère - dir. Hafsia Herzi

Commitment Hasan - dir. Hasan Semih Kaplanoglu

Freda - dir. Gessica Généus

Gaey Wa'r - dir. Na Jiazuo

Great Freedom - dir. Sebastian Meise

House Arrest (Delo) - dir. Alexey German Jr.

The Innocents - dir. Eskil Vogt

La Civil - dir. Teodora Ana Mihai

Lamb - dir. Valdimar Jóhansson

Let There Be Morning - dir. Eran Kolirin

Moneyboys - dir. C.B Yi

Prayers for the Stolen (Noche de Fuego) - dir. Tatiana Huezo

Rehana Maryam Noor - dir. Abdullah Mohammad Saad

Unclenching the Fists - dir. Kira Kovalenko

Un Monde - dir. Laura Wandel

Women Do Cry - dirs. Mina Mileva & Vesela Kazakova

MIDNIGHT SCREENINGS (1 FILM):

Bloody Oranges - dir. Jean-Christophe Meurisse

SPECIAL SCREENINGS (5 FILMS):

Babi Yar. Context - dir. Sergei Loznitsa

Black Notebooks - dir. Shlomi Elkabetz

H6 - dir. Yé Yé

Mariner of the Mountains (O Marinheiro das Montanhas) - dir. Karim Aïnouz

The Year of the Everlasting Storm - dirs. Jafar Panahi, Anthony Chen, Malik Vitthal, Laura Poitras, Dominga Sotomayor, David Lowery, Apichatpong Weerasethakul

CANNES PREMIERE (10 FILMS):

Cow - dir. Andrea Arnold

Deception (Tromperie) - dir. Arnaud Desplechin

Evolution - dir. Kornél Mundruczo

Hold Me Tight - dir. Mathieu Almaric

In Front of Your Face - dir. Hong Sang-soo

Jane by Charlotte - dir. Charlotte Gainsbourg

JFK Revisted: Through the Looking Glass - dir. Oliver Stone

Mothering Sunday - dir. Eva Husson

Love Song for Tough Guys - dir. Samuel Benchetrit

Val - dirs. Ting Poo & Leo Scott

So that's the line-up for Cannes 2021, with likely a few others to be added in the next few weeks before the fest begins. All of it sounds quite interesting! As usual, there are plenty of films I would've loved to see show up at the festival this summer (like the new Ruben Ostlund feature), but they can't play everything. And the fall festival season (Venice, Telluride, Toronto, NY) is just a few months away anyway, so there's plenty of premieres that might just be waiting a few more months. I'm most excited about the competition selection - even the ones I don't know anything about yet have the potential to be incredible. And most of all, I'm just happy to be returning to Cannes this year, it was tough to miss out on the festival last year. Mostly because it's the big cinema party (Frémaux called it the "Woodstock for cinema every year!") of the summer and the vibe there is like nothing else. As always - I'm looking forward to getting back onto the Croisette in July so that we can start watching films in hopes that we're all blown away by some of these in the line-up. The 2021 Cannes Film Festival runs from July 6th until July 17th in Cannes, France (two months later than usual).