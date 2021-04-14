Cars Can Fly! Explosive Second Trailer for Justin Lin's 'F9' Sequel

"You always say never turn your back on family, but you turned your back on me. Now your little family is in my world." Universal has revealed a second official trailer for Justin Lin's Fast & Furious 9, aka F9, the latest installment in the never-ending "Fast Saga". This was delayed from last year and it will now open this June, after waiting for cinemas to start re-opening. The first trailer debuted a year ago. Even when lying low, they family must go out to save the world again. "The action hurtles around the globe—from London to Tokyo, from Central America to Edinburgh, and from a secret bunker in Azerbaijan to the teeming streets of Tblisi. Along the way, old friends will be resurrected, old foes will return, history will be rewritten, and the true meaning of family will be tested like never before." With Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Charlize Theron, and Helen Mirren. The ending of this is a tease that "Fast & Furious in space" is next, right? Crank it up!

Here's the second official trailer (+ new poster) for Justin Lin's Fast & Furious 9, direct from YouTube:

You can watch the first official trailer for Lin's Fast & Furious 9 here from last year, or the Super Bowl spot.

Vin Diesel’s Dom Toretto is leading a quiet life off the grid with Letty and his son, little Brian, but they know that danger always lurks just over their peaceful horizon. This time, that threat will force Dom to confront the sins of his past if he's going to save those he loves most. His old crew joins together again to stop a world-shattering plot led by the most skilled assassin and high-performance driver they’ve ever encountered: a man who also happens to be Dom's forsaken brother, Jakob (John Cena). Fast & Furious 9, also known as F9, is directed by Taiwanese-American filmmaker Justin Lin, director of the films Better Luck Tomorrow, Annapolis, Tokyo Drift, Finishing the Game, Fast & Furious, Fast Five, Fast & Furious 6, and Star Trek Beyond previously. The screenplay is written by Daniel Casey and Chris Morgan. Universal will release Lin's Fast & Furious 9 / F9 in theaters nationwide June 25th, 2021 this summer. Still excited?