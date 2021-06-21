Catch a Preview of 'Jurassic World: Dominion' in IMAX This Weekend

Get ready to meet some new dinosaurs! Universal + Amblin have revealed a very tiny teaser to promote the "Special Extended Preview" of Jurassic World: Dominion playing in IMAX in front of showings of F9 starting this weekend. This used to be Christopher Nolan's exclusive marketing technique! But now they're continuing the tradition with the new Jurassic World, the third movie in this new generation of JP movies after Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (in 2018). "Partially set 65 million years ago, during the Cretaceous period, the action-packed Preview features dinosaurs that have never been seen in a Jurassic film — and reveals mind-blowing scenes and pulse-racing surprises." The preview runs 5 minutes and will ONLY show in IMAX (so far). Dominion stars Mamoudou Athie, Scott Haze, Dichen Lachman, Daniella Pineda, Campbell Scott, Isabella Sermon, Justice Smith, Omar Sy, DeWanda Wise, and BD Wong. "Next summer, dinosaurs rule the earth." This sounds like it's going to be epic! And we expect a new trailer soon.

Here's the IMAX preview teaser for Colin Trevorrow's Jurassic World: Dominion, from YouTube:

From Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment, Jurassic World immerses audiences of all ages in a new era of wonder and thrills where dinosaurs and humankind must learn to coexist. Jurassic World is set against a global backdrop of diverse locations, with a sprawling story grounded in believable science and populated by distinctive dinosaurs, heroic humans, and cunning villains at both ends of the evolutionary spectrum. Jurassic World: Dominion is directed by American filmmaker Colin Trevorrow, director of the movies Safety Not Guaranteed, Jurassic World, and The Book of Henry previously. The screenplay is by Colin Trevorrow and Emily Carmichael, from a story by Derek Connolly & Colin Trevorrow. A continuation of the Jurassic Park series, which has evolved into the Jurassic World series. Based on characters created by Michael Crichton. It's produced by Patrick Crowley and Frank Marshall. Universal will release Jurassic World: Dominion in theaters worldwide starting June 10th, 2022 next summer. Who's excited already?