Catch This IMAX Preview for Villeneuve's 'Dune' on July 21st + 22nd

"Tell me about these dreams…" IMAX has announced a special series of preview events this June to promote the upcoming release of Denis Villeneuve's epic new Dune movie landing in theaters this fall. "Featuring never-before-seen footage, music from the film, and more - all culminating in the debut of the Dune trailer. This exclusive event is free for all audiences" on a first come, first served basis. The events will take place on July 21st & July 22nd (Wednesday & Thursday) and includes IMAX footage from the movie, as well as the brand new trailer (the first trailer dropped almost a year ago). This kind of big IMAX promotion hearkens back to the days of Christopher Nolan teasing his new movies with IMAX events as well. Villeneuve's Dune is now schedule to open in October, after being delayed from release in 2020 due to the pandemic. It's also premiering at the 2021 Venice Film Festival in September. These IMAX events are taking place worldwide - check your local IMAX listings to find out how to book a ticket. And see a tiny glimpse of new footage below.

Here's the brief IMAX event preview video for Denis Villeneuve's Dune, direct from IMAX's Twitter:

You can also watch the first trailer for Villeneuve's Dune here. Click above to reserve a preview ticket.

In the far future of humanity, Duke Leto Atreides accepts stewardship of dangerous desert planet Arrakis, also known as "Dune", the only source of the most valuable substance in the universe, "the spice", a drug which extends human life, provides superhuman levels of thought, and makes foldspace travel possible. Though Leto knows the opportunity is an intricate trap set by his enemies, he takes his Bene Gesserit concubine Lady Jessica, young son and heir Paul, and most trusted advisers to Arrakis. Dune is directed by acclaimed Quebecois filmmaker Denis Villeneuve, director of the movies Maelstrom, Polytechnique, Incendies, Prisoners, Enemy, Sicario, Arrival, and Blade Runner 2049 previously. The screenplay is written by Jon Spaihts and Eric Roth and Denis Villeneuve; adapted from Frank Herbert's classic sci-fi novel first published in 1965. Featuring cinematography by Greig Fraser, and a score by Hans Zimmer. It will premiere at the 2021 Venice Film Festival this fall. Warner Bros will release Villeneuve's Dune in theaters everywhere starting October 22nd, 2021. For more updates, follow @dunemovie or visit the official site. Who's down?