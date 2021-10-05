Caught in a Hypnotherapist's Mind Game in 'Hypnotic' Official Trailer

"An idea planted in the mind will blossom into a whole new reality." Netflix has revealed an official trailer for a psychological thriller titled Hypnotic, the latest from filmmakers Suzanne Coote & Matt Angel (of The Open House previously). This will be streaming on Netflix at the end of the month. A young woman seeking self-improvement enlists the help of a renowned hypnotherapist. But after a handful of intense sessions, she soon discovers unexpected and deadly consequences. She finds herself caught in a dangerous mind game, unsure who she can trust or how to regain control over her mind again. Kate Siegel stars in Hypnotic, with a cast including Jason O'Mara as Dr. Meade, Dulé Hill, Lucie Guest, and Jaime M. Callica. All of this seems like something we've already seen in other movies, but there are a few creepy moments in this trailer.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Suzanne Coote & Matt Angel's Hypnotic, direct from YouTube:

Feeling stuck both personally and professionally, Jenn (Kate Siegel), a young woman reeling from a series of traumatic events, enlists a renowned hypnotherapist, Dr. Meade (Jason O'Mara), to help on her road to recovery. After a handful of intense sessions, terrifying events, and mysterious blackouts, Jenn soon finds herself caught in a dangerous mind game. With the help of Detective Wade Rollins (Dulé Hill), Jen looks to put the pieces together before it's too late and there are deadly consequences. Hypnotic is co-directed by filmmakers Suzanne Coote & Matt Angel (also an actor), both writers & directors of the Netflix thriller The Open House previously. The screenplay is written by Richard D’Ovidio. Produced by Michael J. Luisi. Netflix will release Hypnotic streaming on Netflix starting October 27th, 2021. Ready to be hypnotized?