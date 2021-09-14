Cecilia Milocco in Swedish Apartment Horror 'Knocking' Trailer #2

"Gripping from first scene to last." Yellow Veil Pictures has revealed the full official trailer for the Swedish psychological horror indie film Knocking, which first premiered at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. The first teaser dropped last month, and the film opens in October. A woman leaves a psychiatric ward after a nervous breakdown, only to start hearing mysterious knocking sounds in her new apartment. Molly's new life then begins to unravel as the knocking and soon more screams intensify. Cecilia Milocco stars as Molly, along with Albin Grenholm, Ville Virtanen, Krister Kern, Alexander Salzberger, Charlotta Åkerblom. Described as "a timely psychological horror thriller built on very real human fears and anxieties, skillfully lensed with claustrophobic precision by Hannes Krantz and given a pulsing score by Martin Dirkov." If you're creeped out by any of this footage or the knocking, you need to see this film.

Here's the main official trailer (+ poster) for Frida Kempff's Knocking, direct from YouTube:

After suffering a traumatic incident, Molly (Cecilia Milocco) moves into her new apartment to begin her path to recovery, but it’s not long after her arrival that a series of persistent knocks and screams begin to wake her up at night. Molly’s new life begins to unravel as the screams intensify and no one else in the building believes or is willing to help her. Knocking is directed Swedish filmmaker Frida Kempff, director of the documentary Winter Buoy previously, as well as a number of short films. The screenplay is written by Emma Broström, based on the novel Johan Theorin. Produced by Erik Andersson. This initially premiered at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. Yellow Veil Pictures will release Kempff's Knocking in select US theaters on October 8th, then on VOD starting October 19th, 2021 this fall. Any scary or not?