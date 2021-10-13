Ceramicist Biopic 'The Colour Room' Trailer Starring Phoebe Dynevor

"The modern woman is forward-looking, not backward-looking." Sky Cinema in the UK has unveiled the official trailer for a biopic film titled The Colour Room, the latest from filmmaker Claire McCarthy (Cross Life, The Waiting City, Ophelia). This hasn't played at any festivals, but will be debuting on Sky in the UK in November; no US date has been announced. The film is inspired by the life of history-making ceramicist Clarice Cliff. "Her pottery made history, her story broke every rule." This one stars Phoebe Dynevor (from "Bridgerton") as Clarice, "a working-class woman in the 1920s who bounces between jobs in different factories, constantly getting in trouble for not putting up with sexism and trying to push her creative ideas." She teams up with a factory, and then "fights to have her art recognised and for men to acknowledge that women can do whatever they put their minds to." Matthew Goode also co-stars, with David Morissey, Rachel Shenton, Bronwyn James, Kerry Fox, and Darci Shaw. Seems like a worthwhile story to tell.

Here's the official UK trailer for Claire McCarthy's The Colour Room, direct from Sky's YouTube:

A vivacious young factory worker, Clarice (Phoebe Dynevor) lives in the industrial British midlands of the 1920s. Shrouded in the smoke of the factories, she spends her days working in the Potteries, all while yearning to pursue her creative ambition. Driven by this, Clarice takes a job with less pay and there meets the factories eccentric owner, Colley Shorter. Impressed by Clarice’s creative flair, and able to forgive her transgressions, Colley promotes her to a junior modeler. As their relationship develops, so does Clarice’s one of a kind artistry, as she sacrifices everything to escape poverty and become a trailblazer of art deco. The Colour Room is directed by English filmmaker Claire McCarthy, director of the films Cross Life, The Waiting City, and Ophelia previously. The screenplay is written by Claire Peate. It's produced by Thembisa Cochrane and Georgie Paget. Sky TV will debut McCarthy's The Colour Room streaming in the UK starting on November 12th, 2021 later this fall. No US release date has been set yet - stay tuned. Look any good?