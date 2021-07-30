MOVIE TRAILERS

Cerebral Crime Mystery Set in Los Angeles 'Collusions' Official Trailer

by
July 30, 2021
Collusions Trailer

"Any other question, detective?" "What really happened?" Vertical Entertainment has debuted a new trailer for an indie "cerebral, character driven crime mystery" film titled Collusions, made by cinematographer / filmmaker Anthony Vietro. This originally premiered at a festival in 2018 and is only now getting a release in the US. Collusions follows five people intertwined in the legal and law enforcement world of Los Angeles as the story of a beaten woman, her missing tooth and their motives are revealed. Starring Tom Everett Scott, Steven Culp, Jamison Jones, Tembi Locke, Brynn Thayer, plus Kelli Joan Bennett, who was also a producer on the film. There's not much to see here in this dready LA drama about boring people.

Here's the official trailer (+ official poster) for Anthony Vietro's Collusions, direct from YouTube:

Collusions Poster

Collusions is a crime mystery that follows five people intertwined in the legal and law enforcement world of Los Angeles as the story of a beaten woman, her missing tooth and their motives are revealed. Collusions is directed by cinematographer / filmmaker Anthony Vietro, making his second feature film after The Perfect Leave previously, and lots of other production work in Los Angeles; he also owns a grip services company. The screenplay is written by Monica Zepeda. Produced by Kelli Joan Bennett & Jennifer Simpson. This originally premiered at the IFS Film Festival in Los Angeles back in 2018. Vertical Ent. will debut Vietro's Collusions film in select US theaters + on VOD starting on August 20th this year. Anyone?

