Chad Michael Murray in Trailer for 'Ted Bundy: American Boogeyman'

"No man is truly innocent." Dark Star Pictures has released the official US trailer for an indie thriller titled Ted Bundy: American Boogeyman, the latest feature film made by murder-obsessed filmmaker Daniel Farrands (also of the films The Amityville Murders, The Haunting of Sharon Tate, The Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson). Why do we need more Ted Bundy movies?! We've seen enough, too many of them recently (including No Man of God as well). Chad Michael Murray stars in this as Bundy, along with Lin Shaye, Jake Hays, Marietta Melrose, and Holland Roden. The film focuses on the extensive FBI manhunt to find and apprehend "America's most infamous serial killer," around the time he was down in Florida killing more people. Scary stuff, as always. But this doesn't look it has much to offer that we haven't already seen.

Official trailer (+ poster) for Daniel Farrands' Ted Bundy: American Boogeyman, from YouTube:

A specter roams the highways of a gritty and decadent 1970s America, hunting for his next prey — his name is Ted Bundy (Chad Michael Murray). Tracking him down are the intrepid female detective Kathleen McChesney (Holland Roden), working out of the Seattle Police bureau, and rookie FBI profiler Robert Ressler (Jake Hays), the government agent who coined the term "serial killer." The true story behind the manhunt that brought America’s most fearsome boogeyman to justice. Ted Bundy: American Boogeyman is both written and directed by American filmmaker Daniel Farrands, director of the films The Amityville Murders, The Haunting of Sharon Tate, and The Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson previously. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Dark Star Pics will release Ted Bundy: American Boogeyman in US theaters for one night only, August 16th; then on VOD starting September 3rd, 2021.