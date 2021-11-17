Channing Tatum + A Belgian Malinois Doggie in First Trailer for 'Dog'

"She's never slept in a nice bed before." MGM has revealed the official trailer for a movie titled Dog, a story about a man and his best friend. "A filthy animal unfit for human company… and a dog." This one is opening in February, after a pandemic delay from this year. Disgraced Army Ranger Briggs and his Belgian Malinois companion Lulu race down the Pacific Coast in time to catch their best friend's and her handler's funeral. Dog is actually the directorial debut of actor Channing Tatum, who co-directs with his producing partner Reid Carolin, also making his directorial debut after producing Magic Mike and most of Tatum's movies. Tatum also co-stars in this with Q'orianka Kilcher, Jane Adams, Kevin Nash, Ronnie Gene Blevins, Nicole LaLiberte, Aqueela Zoll, Cayden Boyd, and Skyler Joy. Okay this looks adorable and amusing and wholesome. A story about two animals helping each other get better. Oh I'm so there. Dogs are the best.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Reid Carolin & Channing Tatum's Dog, from MGM's YouTube:

"A filthy animal unfit for human company… and a dog." Army Ranger Briggs (Channing Tatum), along with his companion Lulu, a Belgian Malinois, haul ass down the Pacific Coast in time to catch their best friend's and handler's funeral. One of them has a week to live, the other lives like every day is his last. Dog is co-directed by first-time filmmakers Reid Carolin (a producer on Magic Mike, Logan Lucky, 6 Balloons, Light Years, America: The Motion Picture) & Channing Tatum, both making their feature directorial debut with this project. The screenplay is written by Reid Carolin and Brett Rodriguez. Produced by Gregory Jacobs, Peter Kiernan, Brett Rodriguez, Channing Tatum. MGM will debut Carolin & Tatum's Dog movie in theaters nationwide starting February 18th, 2022 early next year. First impression? Looking good so far?