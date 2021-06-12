Charles Schulz Documentary 'Who Are You, Charlie Brown?' Trailer

"He was those characters." Apple has unveiled an official trailer for a documentary titled Who Are You, Charlie Brown?, available for streaming later in June this year. This hour-long doc special is a tribute to and also a look back at cartoonist Charles M. Schulz, who passed away in 2000. It includes conversations friends, family and others involved in the iconic comic strip to provide a portrait of the late Peanuts creator. Executive produced by Brian Grazer and Ron Howard, the documentary special also features interviews with friends, family, cartoonists, and famous fans, as well as archival footage for lovers of the comic strip. Who Are You, Charlie Brown? is narrated by Academy Award-winner Lupita Nyong'o and features interviews with Jean Schulz, Drew Barrymore, Al Roker, Kevin Smith, Billie Jean King, Noah Schnapp. With original music composed by Jeff Morrow, composer of the new series "The Snoopy Show," "Snoopy in Space," and "Peanuts in Space: Secrets of Apollo 10." I adore all the animation in the trailer; this really looks wonderful.

Official trailer (+ poster) for Michael Bonfiglio's doc Who Are You, Charlie Brown?, from YouTube:

Honoring the "everyman" creator, Charles "Sparky" Schulz, Who Are You, Charlie Brown? celebrates the significance and global multi-generational popularity of the comic strip and its timeless artistry and design to profile the man whose simple characters would touch the lives of millions through the decades and become beloved cultural icons. Make sure to bring a blankie and your football-kicking shoes as Linus, Lucy, Charlie Brown, Snoopy, and the rest of the Peanuts gang come to life in a new animated story that follows Charlie Brown on a quest to discover himself. Who Are You, Charlie Brown? is directed by award-winning filmmaker Michael Bonfiglio, director of other doc films including May it Last: A Portrait of the Avett Brothers, From the Ashes, Paris to Pittsburgh, and Patrice O'Neal: Killing Is Easy previously, as well as some music videos and other TV work. Produced by Marcella Steingart. Apple will debut Who Are You, Charlie Brown? streaming on Apple TV+ starting on June 25th this summer. For more info, visit their site.