Charlie Day & Jenny Slate in Trailer for RomCom 'I Want You Back'

"Look at you, good work." "Yeah man, I'm a psycho!" Amazon has unveiled the first official trailer for the romantic comedy I Want You Back, arriving on Prime Video in February for streaming just in time for Valentine's Day evening. How's this for an "original" concept we've never ever seen before? Newly dumped thirty-somethings Peter and Emma team up to sabotage their exes' new relationships and win them back for good. Haven't we seen this before already? Jenny Slate and Charlie Day co-star in this, with an ensemble cast including Gina Rodriguez, Manny Jacinto, Scott Eastwood, Isabel May, Jami Gertz, Clark Backo, and Dylan Gelula. This does looks cute and fun and light-hearted, despite the sadness of break-up. And there's a few good awkward moments in the trailer that will make everyone cringe-laugh. Check it out.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Jason Orley's I Want You Back, direct from YouTube:

Peter (Charlie Day) and Emma (Jenny Slate) thought they were on the precipice of life’s biggest moments – marriage, kids, and houses in the suburbs – until their respective partners dumped them. Horrified to learn that the loves of their lives have already moved on, Peter and Emma hatch a hilarious plan to win back their exes with unexpected results. I Want You Back is directed by American filmmaker Jason Orley, his second feature after making Big Time Adolescence previously, as well as a few shorts. The screenplay is written by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger. Produced by Isaac Aptaker, Elizabeth Berger, John Rickard, and Peter Safran. Amazon will debut Orley's comedy I Want You Back streaming on Prime Video exclusively starting February 11th, 2022 just in time for Valentine's Day next year. Who's into this? Ready to watch?