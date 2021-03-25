Charlie Tahan & Pineapple in Campus Comedy Film 'Drunk Bus' Trailer

"What you need is a do-over - grab those '40s and let's dip!" FilmRise Releasing has debuted an official trailer for an indie comedy titled Drunk Bus, starring Charlie Tahan (from Super Dark Times, "Ozark", "Wayward Pines"). This originally premiered at the San Diego Film Festival last year, and just stopped by the Cinequest Film Festival this month. A directionless, young campus bus driver and a punk rock, Samoan security guard named Pineapple form an unlikely kinship as they navigate the unpredictable late shift shit show known as the "drunk bus." Together, they break out of their endless loop of small town life and into a world of uncertainty, excitement and incredibly poor decision-making. This co-stars Tahan and Pineapple Tangaroa, Kara Hayward, Zach Cherry, Sarah Mezzanotte, Dave Hill, Tonatiuh Elizarraraz, and Will Forte. Inspired by one of the director's real experiences as a campus bus driver, and the actual security guard that worked with him, who they then brought back to be in here. This looks like a good time.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for John Carlucci & Brandon LaGanke's Drunk Bus, from YouTube:

Michael (Charlie Tahan) is a recent graduate whose post college plan is derailed when his girlfriend leaves him for a job in New York City. Stuck in Ohio without a new plan of his own, Michael finds himself caught in the endless loop of driving the "drunk bus," the debaucherous late-night campus shuttle that ferries drunk students from parties to the dorms and back. When the service hires a security guard to watch over the night shift, Michael comes face to tattooed face with Pineapple (Pineapple Tangaroa), a 300-lb punk rock Samoan who challenges him with a kick in the ass to break free from the loop or risk driving in circles forever. Drunk Bus is directed by filmmakers John Carlucci & Brandon LaGanke, both making their first feature film after a number of short films and music videos together previously. The screenplay is written by Chris Molinaro. This originally premiered at the San Diego Film Festival last year. FilmRise will release Drunk Bus in select theaters + on VOD starting May 21st, 2021 this summer. Who's ready to ride?