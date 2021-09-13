Charlotte Gainsbourg & Niels Schneider in 'Suzanna Andler' US Trailer

"I'm the French Riviera's most cheated on wife. Did you know?" Icarus Films has released the official US trailer for an indie French romantic drama called Suzanna Andler, adapted from the Marguerite Duras play of the same name. This first premiered at the 2021 Rotterdam Film Festival earlier in the year, and at the Hong Kong Film Festival, and arrives in theaters in the US starting in October. Trapped in marriage to a wealthy, unfaithful businessman, a middle aged mother takes a break and goes with her young lover to a Riviera beach house where she plans a family vacation for the summer. "This day, this break in her routine, in this new house, will mark a turning point in her life." Suzanna Andler stars Charlotte Gainsbourg as Suzanna Andler, with Niels Schneider, Nathan Willcocks, and Julia Roy. This seems like an explicitly French exploration of infidelity and marriage, and how hard it is to break free from love. Check it out below.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Benoît Jacquot's Suzanna Andler, direct from YouTube:

Accompanied by her lover, Suzanna views a Riviera beach house for her family's summer vacation. This day, this break in her routine, in this new house, will mark a turning point in her life. Adapted from the Marguerite Duras play of the same name, the film is the portrait of a woman trapped in her marriage to a wealthy, unfaithful businessman in the 1960s. She must choose between her conventional destiny as a wife and mother, and her freedom, embodied by her young lover. Suzanna Andler is directed by prolific French filmmaker Benoît Jacquot, director of many films including The Beggars, The Disenchanted, A Single Girl, Seventh Heaven, Marianne, The School of Flesh, Sade, Tosca, Adolphe, À Tout de Suite, Deep in the Woods, Farewell My Queen, 3 Hearts, Diary of a Chambermaid, Never Ever, Eva, and Casanova Last Love previously. The screenplay is also written by Benoît Jacquot, based on Marguerite Duras' play. This initially premiered at the Rotterdam Film Festival and Rendez-Vous with French Cinema in Paris earlier this year. Icarus Films releases Jacquot's Suzanna Andler in select US theaters starting October 8th, 2021 this fall.