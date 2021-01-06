Charlotte Kirk in Trailer for Neil Marshall's Witch Film 'The Reckoning'

"There's only one thing that can explain it - she made a pact with the devil!" RLJE Films has released an official trailer for The Reckoning, a new horror thriller from British filmmaker Neil Marshall (of Dog Soldiers, The Descent, Centurion, Hellboy). This first premiered at the Fantasia Film Festival last year, and it also played in Germany's Fantasy Filmfest, now set for a VOD release starting in February. A young widow accused of being a witch defends herself against the clergy and patriarchy. It's described as a "gory revenge thriller in historical guise", starring Charlotte Kirk (who also co-wrote the script and executive produced) as a woman unjustly accused of being a witch who is placed in the custody of England's most ruthless witch-hunter. The cast also includes Joe Anderson, Steven Waddington, and Sean Pertwee. This trailer has tons of creepy footage, and Marshall definitely knows how to make a good horror film. This is worth a look.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Neil Marshall's The Reckoning, direct from RLJE's YouTube:

After losing her husband during the Great Plague, Grace Haverstock (Charlotte Kirk) is unjustly accused of being a witch and placed in the custody of England’s most ruthless witch-hunter, Judge Moorcroft (Sean Pertwee). Forced to endure physical and emotional torture while steadfastly maintaining her innocence, Grace must face her own inner demons as the Devil himself starts to work his way into her mind. The Reckoning is directed by British producer / filmmaker Neil Marshall, director of the movies Dog Soldiers, The Descent, Doomsday, Centurion, and Hellboy previously. The screenplay is written by Edward Evers-Swindell, Charlotte Kirk, and Neil Marshall. This initially premiered at the Fantasia Film Festival last year. RLJE will release Marshall's The Reckoning in select theaters + on VOD starting February 5th this winter.