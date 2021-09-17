Chilling Holocaust Doc 'Getting Away with Murder(s)' Official Trailer

"99% of those who carried out the murders in the Holocaust were never prosecuted. Why not?" Guerilla Films in the UK has unveiled a trailer for a provocative new documentary film called Getting Away with Murder(s), the latest from English doc director David Wilkinson. If you think that title is referring to the Holocaust, you're right. That's exactly what it's asking about. Everyone knows about the Nuremberg Trials, and the London Agreement of August 1945. But why were so many of those involved with the Nazis never prosecuted? Discover the profound and distressing untold story of the Holocaust… Being released 75 years to the day of the International Military Tribunal sentencing. This looks like an uncomfortable film to watch because it's going to poke and prod at questions that none of us want to answer, including whether being complicit in something that everyone else is complicit in really makes them worthy of being prosecuted. But why can't we deal with these realities? "I've never met a survivor who has felt that justice has been done."

Here's the UK trailer (+ poster) for David Wilkinson's doc Getting Away with Murder(s), on YouTube:

Almost 1 million people across 22 countries carried out the unprovoked murder of 11 million innocent men, women and children. 99% of those responsible were never prosecuted; most were never even questioned. The Allies knew exactly what their crime was. The Allies knew where a great many of the murderers could be found - Germany, Austria, Italy, the UK, the USA, Canada, Australia, and numerous countries in South America. The Allies had an endless wealth of evidence to present to the courts. The Allies unanimously agreed to prosecute those responsible when they drew up The London Agreement in August 1945. But, after the late 1940s, these very same Allies did almost nothing. Why? Filmmaker David Wilkinson's sole motivation for making Getting Away with Murder(s) was to find out precisely why so many were actively permitted to get away with their crime(s) – the crime of mass murder on an industrial scale. Getting Away with Murder(s) is directed by English filmmaker David Wilkinson, also of the docs The First Film and Postcards from the 48% previously. Guerilla Films will debut the doc in UK cinemas starting October 1st, 2021 this fall. No official US release date has been set yet - stay tuned. Who's intrigued to learn more?