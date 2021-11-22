Chloë Grace Moretz vs the Android Uprising in 'Mother/Android' Trailer

"They won't stop ’till we're all dead." Hulu has unveiled an official trailer for an intriguing sci-fi indie film titled Mother/Android, made by the screenwriter on The Batman and Little Fish. Mattson Tomlin has directed a few films before (The Projectionist, Solomon Grundy) but this one is produced by Matt Reeves, and is both written and directed by Tomlin. Mother/Android is set during "an unexpected war with artificial intelligence." Georgia and her boyfriend Sam go on a treacherous journey to escape their country, which is caught in an unexpected war with A.I. Days away from the arrival of their first child, the couple must face No Man's Land, a stronghold of the android uprising, in hopes of reaching safety. Starring Chloë Grace Moretz and Algee Smith, with Raúl Castillo, Oscar Wahlberg, Kate Avallone, Owen Burke, and Steven Robertson. It looks like the same plot as Children of Men, but about androids taking over instead.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Mattson Tomlin's Mother/Android, direct from Hulu's YouTube:

A young woman and her boyfriend go on a treacherous journey of escape as their country is caught in an unexpected war with artificial intelligence. Days away from the arrival of their first child, they must cross a stronghold of the android uprising, in hopes of reaching safety before giving birth. Mother/Android is both written and directed by Romanian-American writer / filmmaker Mattson Tomlin, director of the films The Projectionist and Solomon Grundy previously; he's also a screenwriter on Project Power, Little Fish, Matt Reeves' The Batman, and Mega Man. Produced by Bill Block, Rafi Crohn, Adam Kassan, Charles Miller, Matt Reeves, and Mattson Tomlin. This hasn't premiered at any film fests or elsewhere, as far as we know. Hulu will debut Tomlin's Mother/Android streaming on December 17th, 2021 this fall. Look good?