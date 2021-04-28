Chris Pratt Fights the Future in Teaser for Sci-Fi 'The Tomorrow War'

"We are fighting a war 30 years in the future… Our enemy is not human." Amazon has unveiled a first look teaser trailer for the sci-fi action movie The Tomorrow War, the latest from The Lego Batman Movie director Chris McKay. A man is drafted to fight in a future war where the fate of humanity relies on his ability to confront his past. This high concept sci-fi ensemble extravaganza is about time travelers who tell us we need to go to the future to fight aliens to save humanity. The only hope for survival is for soldiers and civilians from the present to be transported to the future and join the fight. Chris Pratt is a school teacher who joins up with a batch of others. The main ensemble cast features Chris Pratt, Yvonne Strahovski, J.K. Simmons, Betty Gilpin, Sam Richardson, Edwin Hodge, Jasmine Mathews, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Keith Powers. There's barely 30 seconds of footage in this first little tease, but I'm definitely curious about it. The action doesn't look that futuristic, but the premise intrigues me. Check this out below.

Here's the first look teaser for Chris McKay's The Tomorrow War, direct from Amazon's YouTube:

In The Tomorrow War, the world is stunned when a group of time travelers arrive from the year 2051 to deliver an urgent message: Thirty years in the future mankind is losing a global war against a deadly alien species. The only hope for survival is for soldiers and civilians from the present to be transported to the future and join the fight. Among those recruited is high school teacher and family man Dan Forester (Chris Pratt). Determined to save the world for his young daughter, Dan teams up with a brilliant scientist (Yvonne Strahovski) and his estranged father (J.K. Simmons) in a desperate quest to rewrite the fate of the planet. The Tomorrow War is directed by American producer / filmmaker Chris Mckay, director of the films 2wks, 1yr and The Lego Batman Movie 1 & 2 (sequel due out next year), as well as episodes of "Robot Chicken" and more TV work. The screenplay is by Zach Dean. Produced by David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Jules Daly, David Goyer, Adam Kolbrenner. Amazon will debut McKay's The Tomorrow War streaming on Prime Video worldwide starting July 2nd, 2021 this summer. First impression? Look good?