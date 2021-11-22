Christine Nyland & Jacob A. Ware in Horror 'An Unquiet Grave' Trailer

"There isn't any right or wrong, there's just what happens." RLJE Films has debuted an official trailer for the indie horror drama An Unquiet Grave, which is arriving on VOD starting in January after a streaming run on Shudder earlier this year. The film originally premiered at the 2020 Nightstream Film Festival last year, and was one of the most buzzed about films showing there. A year after losing his wife in a car crash, Jamie convinces her sister to return with him to the site of the accident and perform a strange ritual. But as the night wears on, it becomes clear that he has darker intentions. "An Unquiet Grave is an exploration of grief, and the harm we cause when we don't take responsibility for our own healing." Starring Jacob A. Ware & Christine Nyland. This looks like Pet Sematary lite but about reviving a wife not a few dead pets.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Terence Krey's An Unquiet Grave, direct from YouTube:

A year after losing his wife in a car crash, Jamie convinces her sister, Ava, to return with him to the site of the accident and help him perform a strange ritual. But as the night wears on, it becomes clear that he has darker intentions. An Unquiet Grave is directed by American indie filmmaker Terence Kray, making his feature directorial debut, after a few acclaimed web series including "Oh, Inverted World" and "Graves", and a number of short films previously. It's produced by and the screenplay is by Christine Nyland & Terence Krey. This first premiered at the Nightstream Film Festival last year. It also launched streaming on Shudder earlier this year. RLJE will release Krey's An Unquiet Grave on VOD / DVD starting January 18th, 2022.