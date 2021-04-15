Ciaran Hinds & Maïwenn in Trailer for Comedy 'The Man in the Hat'

"There's nothing harder to find than lost love." Gravitas Ventures has debuted an official trailer for a British comedy called The Man in the Hat, which already opened in the fall in the UK last year. Now arriving in the US this May. The Man in the Hat takes us on a journey through France in a Fiat 500 accompanied by a framed photograph of an unknown woman. He is pursued by five angry men in a Citroën Dyane… Why are they chasing him? And how can he shake them off? Only way to find out is to watch! Ciarán Hinds stars as "The Man In The Hat", joined by Stephen Dillane, Maïwenn, Sasha Hails, Muna Otaru, Brigitte Roüan, Xavier Laurent, & Claire Tran as "The Storyteller". This looks adorable! And gorgeous, all that French countryside. Oh my. I also like that this trailer is dialogue free, selling the story with all the imagery.

US trailer (+ poster) for John-Paul Davidson & Stephen Warbeck's The Man in the Hat, from YouTube:

The Man in the Hat journeys through France in a Fiat 500 accompanied by a framed photograph of an unknown woman. He is pursued by five angry men in a Citroen Dyane. Why are they chasing him and how can he shake them off? The Man in the Hat is co-directed and co-written by the British filmmakers John-Paul Davidson (director of the films Boys from Brazil, Gentlemen Don't Eat Poets, The Sweatbox, and Seve: The Movie, and lots of TV work) & Stephen Warbeck (a veteran composer making his feature directorial debut after scoring many films previously), working together as co-directors for their first time. Produced by Daniel-Konrad Cooper and Dominic Dromgoole. This originally opened in the UK and Ireland last fall. Gravitas Ventures releases The Man in the Hat in select US theaters + on VOD starting May 14th.