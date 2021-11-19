Clifton Collins Jr. in Award-Winning Indie Film 'Jockey' Official Trailer

"There ain't no better world, there's just this one…" Sony Classics has unveiled an official US trailer for the indie drama Jockey, an intense look at the pressure of being a jockey in horse racing. This first premiered at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival, where it won a Special Jury Award for Acting for Clifton Collins Jr. in the lead role. An aging jockey hopes to win one last title for his longtime trainer, who has what appears to be a championship horse. But the years – and injuries – have taken a toll on his body, throwing into question his ability to continue his lifelong passion. And the arrival of a young rookie rider, who also claims to be his son, who he then takes under his wing, further complicates the path to fulfilling his dream. "Filmed at a live racetrack in Arizona, and featuring real jockeys, Jockey reveals the true rider experience – real life, behind the track." Clifton Collins Jr. stars with Molly Parker, Moises Arias, Logan Cormier, and Colleen Hartnett. The story is a bit formulaic, but this one is definitely worth seeing just for Clifton's performance.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Clint Bentley's Jockey, direct from SPC's YouTube:

An award-winner at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival, Jockey stars Clifton in an amazing performance as an aging jockey who is determined to win one last championship. His dream is complicated when a young rookie (Moises Arias Jr.) shows up claiming to be his son. Instilled with an immediately engaging realism by filmmaker Clint Bentley, Jockey takes audiences inside the “backside” of racetrack life in a way no other film has. Filmed at a live racetrack in Arizona, and featuring real jockeys, Jockey reveals the true rider experience – real life, behind the track. Jockey is directed by up-and-coming producer / filmmaker Clint Bentley, making his feature directorial debut after a few short films previously. The screenplay is written by Clint Bentley and Greg Kwedar. It's produced by Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar, and Nancy Schafer. This first premiered at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. Sony Classics will debut Bentley's Jockey in select US theaters (NY & LA) starting on December 29th, 2021, with a wide release in January.