Colombian Brothers Chase the American Dream in 'Blast Beat' Trailer

"You're brothers… you're supposed to lift each other up." Vertical Entertainment has debuted an official US trailer for an indie drama titled Blast Beat, which originally premiered at the (last year's) 2020 Sundance Film Festival. The film follows two young brothers from Colombia who struggle to fit into their new lives in suburban America. Blast Beat features an incredible and diverse cast of Mateo & Moises Arias, Daniel Dae Kim, Kali Uchis, Diane Guererro, plus Wilmer Valderrama. The film is a contemporary, Latinx immigration story that also features elements of heavy metal music via the character's interests, hence the film's title. Described as a "terrific bilingual debut that keenly scrutinizes the American Dream, those who pursue it vehemently, and the ones who reject it as the sole avenue to fulfillment." This looks so damn good.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Esteban Arango's Blast Beat, direct from YouTube:

On the cusp of the year 2000, Colombian brothers Carly (Mateo Arias) and Mateo (Moises Arias) prepare to move to the United States for their last years of high school. Metalhead Carly has his heart set on attending the Georgia Aerospace Institute and working for NASA, while his supportive parents (Diane Guerrero and Wilmer Valderrama) seize the chance to escape the political turmoil in Colombia and chase the American Dream. At first, Mateo is the only one to express any cynicism, but when the reality of their new life sinks in, the family struggles to adapt as their expectations are shattered. When events threaten to derail their future, Carly’s dream becomes his only lifeline. Blast Beat is directed by Colombian filmmaker Esteban Arango, making his feature directorial debut after a number of shorts previously. The screenplay is written by Esteban Arango and Erick Castrillon. This originally premiered at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival. Vertical Ent. will release Arango's Blast Beat in select US theaters starting May 21st coming soon.