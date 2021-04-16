MOVIE TRAILERS

Colombian Haunted, Evil Old Man Horror 'The Devil's Child' Trailer

by
April 16, 2021
The Devil's Child Trailer

"You… belong… here…" Vertical Ent. has released the official trailer for an indie horror film from Colombia (shot and made in English) titled The Devil's Child, also known as Diavlo. The latest horror feature from filmmaker David Bohorquez. Young nurse Cherry finds herself haunted by lingering childhood trauma when she is employed at a remote estate to care for a clairvoyant and sinister man, who might just have psychic powers. Freaky. The indie horror film stars Marvens Passiano, Maria Camila Perez, Alison Sullivan, and Francisca Tevez. This looks surprisingly unimaginative and especially derivative, at least from this trailer, despite some dark, sinister shots in it. But these kind of horror films are a dime a dozen these days.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for David Bohorquez's The Devil's Child, direct from YouTube:

The Devil's Child Poster

A young American nurse (Maria Camila Perez) finds herself haunted by childhood trauma, when she is employed at a remote house to care for a sinister old man with psychic powers. The Devil's Child, also known as Diavlo in Colombia, is both written and directed by Colombian filmmaker David Bohorquez, director of the horror movies Demental and The Banished previously, as well as lots of Colombian music videos. It's executive produced by Katherine Diaz. This originally opened in Colombia in 2020, but it hasn't played at any film festivals or elsewhere. Vertical Entertainment will release Bohorquez's The Devil's Child direct-to-VOD & streaming in the US starting on May 7th, 2021 coming soon. Anyone want to watch this?

