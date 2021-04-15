MOVIE TRAILERS

Coming-of-Age Film 'Andie the Great' Trailer with Matreya Scarrwener

by
April 15, 2021
Andie the Great Trailer

"Yeah… I'm Andie Offerman… the girl who can't keep a job and has absolutely no direction in life." Trinity Creative Partnership has released an official trailer for an indie coming-of-age comedy titled Andie the Great, marking the feature directorial debut of filmmakers David Laurence & Josh Romyn. After dropping out of University and moving back in with her parents, Andie tries to figure out her place in the world. A charming, low key indie film about trying to figure yourself out and make sense of the many pressures in life to be someone. Starring Matreya Scarrwener as "Andie the Great", along with Jacqueline Robbins, Joyce Robbins, Alex Barima, Ameko Eks Mass Carroll, and Dolly Scarr. This looks like it has some nice charm and heaps of honesty about how challenging it is to navigate life these days. Check it out below.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Laurence & Romyn's Andie the Great, direct from YouTube:

Andie the Great Poster

After dropping out of University and moving back in with her parents, an amiable young woman named Andie (Matreya Scarrwener) reconnects with her former high school friends and spends time with her family—while she tries to figure out her place in the world. Andie the Great is co-directed and co-written by Canadian filmmakers David Laurence ("Couch Potatoes", "Hipsterverse" TV shows) & Josh Romyn ("Couch Potatoes" TV show), both making their feature directorial debut after a bit of TV work previously. Produced by David Laurence, Josh Romyn, and Matreya Scarrwener. This already opened in Ireland and in Canada earlier this year, but hasn't played at any film festivals or elsewhere. Trinity Creative will release Andie the Great direct-to-VOD in the US starting on April 27th this spring. Who's interested in watching?

