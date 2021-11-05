Communicating with the Dead in for Sci-Fi Thriller Film 'Repeat' Trailer

"I guess you've spoken to someone you've lost…?" Gravitas has unveiled an official trailer for an indie sci-fi horror film titled Repeat, from filmmakers Grant Archer & Richard Miller. It explores questions that have always plagued mankind: Where do our souls go after we are dead? Does consciousness "vanish" with our dead bodies? Can we connect to people in the afterlife? A zealous cognitive psychologist stumbles across an unbelievable discovery – a way of communicating with the other side. His joy is short-lived, however, as his daughter is put in grave danger. He invents some kind of machine that enables people to connect with and talk to dead relatives. But, of course, something always goes wrong. Tom England stars with Charlotte Ritchie, Nina Wadia, Ellila-Jean Wood, Georgia Conlan, and Joshua Ford. The design of the new device looks cool, just not sure it's practical - how does a big ring light help us talk with the dead? No idea…

Here's the official trailer (+ two posters) for Grant Archer & Richard Miller's Repeat, from YouTube:

A cognitive scientist, Ryan Moore (Tom England), experiments with a machine that enables humans to connect with and talk to their dead relatives. To prove his new discovery, Moore conducts practical demos in university halls with people who volunteer for the experiments. The sci-fi film features a multi-layered narrative with a number of subplots revealing hidden motives, offering twists, and providing insights into the past of the protagonists. Repeat is co-directed by filmmakers Grant Archer (making his directorial debut) & Richard Miller (co-director of the films Neville Rumble and Pal previously). The screenplay is written by Richard Miller. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Gravitas Ventures opens Repeat in select US theaters + on VOD starting November 19th, 2021 this fall. Curious?