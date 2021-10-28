Is the Moon Not the Moon? 'Moonfall' Conspiracy Viral Site Launches

Calling all megastructurists! Lionsgate has launched a brand new viral website for the upcoming epic sci-fi disaster movie Moonfall, about the Moon crashing right into Earth. Yes, of course it's directed by Roland Emmerich, and so far it looks awesome. The movie's viral website is a conspiracy theory blog run by the (fictional) Dr. K.C. Houseman, a character in the movie played by actor John Bradley. The site deals with the (very real) conspiracy theory question: is the Moon actually a "megastructure"? Is it hollow? Is it an alien spacecraft? Or is it something else? The original plot synopsis for Moonfall ends with a hint that "our Moon is not what we think it is." But what is it, then? The website is called MoonTruth.net and includes links and info, discussing various theories and scientific details about the Moon and what's really going on up there. Do you believe any of it? More viral websites for sci-fi movies, please! Let's bring them back again.

The site is filled with all kinds of scientific quotes, but is there any real science behind any of this? "Science is the formidable act of posing questions against our ancient truths." There is also an article on Vanity Fair looking at the real conspiracy theories behind the movie. Click below to check it out and follow for updates:

The developers even hid a giant Moon image (that kind of looks like a Death Star?! uh oh) created entirely from ASCII text - found in the source code of the website right after the header:

"As founder of MoonTruth.net and The Megastructurists Club, Dr. K.C. Houseman is committed to awakening the world to the enduring value of science and the urgent power of truth."

In Moonfall, a mysterious force knocks the Moon from its orbit around Earth and sends it hurtling on a collision course with life as we know it. With mere weeks before impact and the world on the brink of annihilation, NASA executive and former astronaut Jo Fowler is convinced she has the key to saving us all - but only one astronaut from her past, Brian Harper and a conspiracy theorist K.C. Houseman believe her. These unlikely heroes will mount an impossible last-ditch mission into space, leaving behind everyone they love, only to find out that our Moon is not what we think it is. Moonfall is directed by prolific German filmmaker Roland Emmerich, of the movies The Noah's Ark Principle, Making Contact, Ghost Chase, Moon 44, Universal Soldier, Stargate, Independence Day, Godzilla, The Patriot, The Day After Tomorrow, 10000 BC, 2012, Anonymous, White House Down, Stonewall, ID: Resurgence, and Midway previously. The screenplay is written by Spenser Cohen, Roland Emmerich, and Harald Kloser. Lionsgate opens Moonfall in theaters everywhere on February 4th, 2022 next year. Visit the official site. Rewatch the first teaser here.