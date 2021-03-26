Contest: Win a Copy of This Adorable 'Godzilla vs. Kong' Kids Book

Let them fight…! And then become best friends…! The moment I got this email, I knew I had to feature this book somehow. It's just the most adorable, cutest, funniest movie tie-in I've seen and I totally love it and I want everyone to get copies of it. So here we are! It's time for a contest! FirstShowing is proud to giveaway three copies of the new Godzilla vs. Kong tie-in kids book titled Godzilla vs. Kong: Sometimes Friends Fight: (But They Always Make Up). Yes, this is real, and if you don't win here you can easily get your own copy on Amazon or Bookshop or wherever books are sold near you. It has been a long time since we've hosted a contest, but this one is worth it. Especially because I can't wait to see Godzilla vs. Kong! It opens (in theaters + on HBO Max at the same time) very soon and it's going to be an epic rumble. More info below.

So who wants to win?! We have a total of three copies of this to giveaway. "Insight Editions' adorable board book, Godzilla vs. Kong: Sometimes Friends Fight: (But They Always Make Up) brings the characters down to size, and helps explain that there's always a way to make a fight turn out right while teaching counting skills." Available to purchase starting April 6th. The book is for kids, but we encourage adults with young children to apply. How to win? Please send an email to roarcontest@smashmail.de with your full name + address, as well as a short answer to this question: Which of these two monsters is your favorite and why? Please don't forget to tell us why! And please don't write an entire essay, just a few sentences. We're just curious to know which of these big cuddle bugs you love the most. A few images of the book seen here:

The book features illustrations by the New Zealand-based artist Carol Herring. Full description: "Movie monsters Godzilla and Kong teach young readers how to be friends even when times are tough. Being a good friend isn't always easy for kids, and it's really not easy for giant monsters. Godzilla vs. Kong: Sometimes Friends Fight (But They Always Make Up) pairs 10 tips for how to be a good friend and prompts to practice counting with adorable scenes of Godzilla and Kong working out their differences." What makes it special? Playful Learning + Pop Culture Bonding: "Parents, grandparents, and grown-ups can introduce kids to beloved movie monsters Godzilla and Kong." Social/Emotional Intelligence: "Helps kids explore and identify their feelings, and develop empathy and kindness." Supports Essential Skills: "Young learners can practice counting, learn number awareness, and develop early literacy skills." And if you love this book, you can also collect the entire PlayPop book series including: Ghostbusters: Book of Shapes, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial: E.T's First Words, and Back to the Future: Telling Time with Marty McFly. I want all of these.

This contest is sponsored and offered by Insight Editions, published of the book. The contest is only open to residents of the United States and Canada. Winners must provide a physical mailing address for shipping, no P.O. boxes allowed. The contest is subject to all applicable federal, state, and local laws and regulations and is void where prohibited by law. No purchase or registration is necessary, anyone over the age of 18 can apply via the entry guidelines listed above. We will accept submissions for the giveaway contest beginning Friday, March 26th until midnight PT on Wednesday, March 31st (~6 days). Winners will be selected at random and notified by email or private message. If you have any additional questions or concerns about the contest, please contact us. Thank you for participating and have fun with Godzilla and Kong this spring.