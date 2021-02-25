Cosmo Jarvis Puts on a Mask in Unsettling Trailer for 'Funny Face' Film

"Money!!!!" Gravitas has released an official trailer for an indie drama titled Funny Face, the latest from indie filmmaker Tim Sutton (Memphis, Dark Knight, Donnybrook), who often makes low key unsettling films where nothing much happens. The destruction of his grandparents' home leads a young man to take revenge under a masked persona. It's kind of a different take on Joker. Cosmo Jarvis stars as a disturbed man from Coney Island who dons the menacing “Funny Face” mask, transforming himself into a makeshift superhero with a rage disorder as he seeks revenge on the Real Estate Developer of a soulless high rise that has displaced his grandparents. Also stars Jonny Lee Miller, Dela Meskienyar, Victor Garber, Dan Hedaya, Jeremy Bobb, and Rhea Perlman. This seems like one of those "acquired taste" kind of films.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Tim Sutton's Funny Face, direct from Gravitas' YouTube:

An Origin Story: A young Muslim woman runs away from her aunt and uncle’s house desperate for a new life, but quickly finds that she must survive on the street. A disturbed young man from Coney Island dons the menacing “Funny Face” mask, transforming himself into a makeshift superhero with a rage disorder as he seeks revenge on the Real Estate Developer of a soulless high rise development that has displaced his grandparents. Misfit avengers in a changing city, the two embark on a neighborhood odyssey that brings danger, love, and tragedy. And pickles. Funny Face is both written and directed by the American indie filmmaker Tim Sutton, director of the films Pavilion, Memphis, Dark Knight, and Donnybrook previously. This originally premiered at the Berlin Film Festival last year. Gravitas will release Sutton's Funny Face in select theaters + on VOD starting on March 30th, 2021 this spring. Anyone interested in watching this?