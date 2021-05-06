Crazy Badass 'Total Car-Nage' Behind-the-Scenes Featurette for 'F9'

"Who drives like a bat out of hell?" "Torreto." Whoa! This is badass, I will admit. As dumb as these movies are, it is still cool that they do so many practical stunts, and shoot car scenes for real - including crashes and explosions and more. Universal has debuted a "Total Car-Nage" behind-the-scenes featurette for Fast & Furious 9, aka F9, the latest installment in the never-ending "Fast Saga". "The action hurtles around the globe—from London to Tokyo, from Central America to Edinburgh, and from a secret bunker in Azerbaijan to the teeming streets of Tbilisi. Along the way, old friends will be resurrected, old foes will return, history will be rewritten, and the true meaning of family will be tested like never before." Featuring Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Helen Mirren, and Charlize Theron. We've posted two official trailers for this, including a new one last month, and they're moving ahead with the final June 25 opening. Get ready for "car-nage" in theaters this summer.

Here's the new "Total Car-Nage" featurette for Justin Lin's Fast & Furious 9, direct from YouTube:

Director Justin Lin also posted this making of a 4 sec crash sequence on his Twitter earlier in the year:

One 4 second shot in #F9. 8 months of prep. 4 days of production. 3 cars destroyed. Work from over a hundred of the most dedicated and talented crew. Best job in the world! pic.twitter.com/QK4wNYvAhE — Justin Lin (@justinlin) February 7, 2021

Vin Diesel’s Dom Toretto is leading a quiet life off the grid with Letty and his son, little Brian, but they know that danger always lurks just over their peaceful horizon. This time, that threat will force Dom to confront the sins of his past if he's going to save those he loves most. His old crew joins together again to stop a world-shattering plot led by the most skilled assassin and high-performance driver they’ve ever encountered: a man who also happens to be Dom's forsaken brother, Jakob (John Cena). Fast & Furious 9, also known as F9, is directed by Taiwanese-American filmmaker Justin Lin, director of the films Better Luck Tomorrow, Annapolis, Tokyo Drift, Finishing the Game, Fast & Furious, Fast Five, Fast & Furious 6, and Star Trek Beyond previously. The screenplay is written by Daniel Casey and Chris Morgan. Universal will release Lin's Fast & Furious 9 / F9 in theaters nationwide June 25th, 2021 this summer. Still excited?