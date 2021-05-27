Creepy Full Trailer for M. Night Shyamalan's Mysterious Thriller 'Old'

"What's happening to us…?" Universal has debuted the first full official trailer for M. Night Shyamalan's movie Old, filmed last year during the pandemic. We featured the first look TV spot during the Super Bowl a few months ago, and thankfully this trailer doesn't reveal too much. Adapted from the graphic novel titled "Sandcastle" by Pierre Oscar Lévy & Frederik Peeters. The film takes place entirely on a secluded tropical beach. A family on a tropical holiday discover that the beach where they are relaxing is somehow making everyone turn older and older by the minute. The full ensemble cast (everyone at different ages!) includes Gael García Bernal, Vicky Krieps, Rufus Sewell, Ken Leung, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Abbey Lee, Aaron Pierre, Kathleen Chalfant, Alexa Swinton, Nolan River, Kylie Begley, Embeth Davidtz, Eliza Scanlen, Alex Wolff, Emun Elliott, and Thomasin McKenzie. Whoaa. I am very much looking forward to this! I love a creepy unexplainable mystery like this. What is the reason they're there after all…?

Here's the full-length trailer (+ new poster) for M. Night Shyamalan's Old, direct from YouTube:

You can also rewatch the first Big Game promo spot for Shyamalan's Old here, to see more footage.

This summer, visionary filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan unveils a chilling, mysterious new thriller about a family on a tropical holiday who discover that the secluded beach where they are relaxing for a few hours is somehow causing them to age rapidly… reducing their entire lives into a single day. Old is directed by American filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan, of the movies Praying with Anger, Wide Awake, The Sixth Sense, Unbreakable, Signs, The Village, Lady in the Water, The Happening, The Last Airbender, After Earth, The Visit, Split and Glass previously, as well as the new TV series "Servant". The screenplay is also written by Shyamalan, based on the graphic novel "Sandcastle" by Pierre Oscar Lévy and Frederik Peeters. Produced by M. Night Shyamalan, Ashwin Rajan, and Marc Bienstock. Universal will release Shyamalan's Old in theaters nationwide starting on July 23rd, 2021 this summer. Who else is curious? Your thoughts?