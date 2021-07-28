Creepy Trailer for Serial Killer Horror Thriller 'The Girl Who Got Away'

"I don't think you understand what happened here…?" Quiver Distribution has unveiled an official trailer for The Girl Who Got Away, a new serial killer horror-thriller from filmmaker Michael Morrissey (of Boy Wonder). Set in 2018, twenty years after a serial killer was caught and imprisoned, the story is about the "one who got away" now all grown up. When the killer escapes from prison, she goes after the final victim. Only one, Christina Bowden, managed to get away with her life, the other four were found buried… Caulfield escapes from prison and launches a deadly pursuit to finish what she began. Christina's seemingly perfect life comes crashing down around her as the secrets of her past come back to haunt her. The film stars Lexi Johnson, Chukwudi Iwuji, Kaye Tuckerman, Willow McCarthy, Ned Van Zandt, Audrey Grace Marshall, and Geoffrey Cantor. This does look extra creepy, much more horrifying than it seems at first.

Here's the official trailer (+ posters) for Michael Morrissey's The Girl Who Got Away, from YouTube:

Massena, New York, 1998. A decade of terror comes to a close with the capture of Elizabeth Caulfield, a serial killer who abducted and murdered the young girls that she pretended were her own. All but one. Christina Bowden lives a lonely and unassuming existence until Caulfield escapes from prison. Under new investigation, the stories of Christina’s past begin to unravel. There's good and evil in everyone, but as the lies are unearthed, Christina needs to choose a side before the darkness of her secrets swallows her whole. The Girl Who Got Away is both written and directed by Michael Morrissey, making his second feature film after Boy Wonder, and an executive producer for various TV series as well. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Quiver Distribution will release Morrissey's The Girl Who Got Away in select US theaters + on VOD starting August 20th, 2021 this summer. Anyone interested in this?