Creepy Trailer for Supernatural Horror 'Lair' from Adam Ethan Crow

"You brought that thing into my house!" 1091 Pictures has released the official trailer for an indie horror titled Lair, from filmmaker Adam Ethan Crow. This already premiered at FrightFest just a few months ago, and is arriving on VOD this November. A fractured family are forced to face their demons, metaphorically and literally, as they become embroiled in a man's attempt to prove the existence of a supernatural entity in order to overturn a friend's murder charge. It's described as "a new twist on the classic haunting horror formula" - this looks way freakier than it sounds written about here. The film stars Alana Wallace, Kashif O'Connor, Corey Johnson, Oded Fehr, Anya Newall, Alexandra Gilbreath, Aislinn De'ath, and Sean Buchanan. Uh yeah this looks extra spooky, with some good scares in this trailer alone. And they're still hiding plenty. This is way more than just "is there a demonic force" - there definitely is and it is creepy.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Adam Ethan Crow's Lair, direct from 1091's YouTube:

When Ben Dollarhdye (Oded Fehr) is accused of murder, stating that he was possessed by a demonic force, Steven Caramore (Corey Johnson) investigates his friend's claims, setting off a chain of events that forces a young family into a terrifying battle for survival. The film was completed in January 2021 during the global pandemic. Lair is both written and directed by the London-based filmmaker Adam Ethan Crow, making his feature directorial debut with this after a few other short films previously. Featuring SFX from Emmy-winning / Oscar-nominated Tristan Versluis. Produced by Shelley Atkin. This initially premiered at the 2021 FrightFest earlier this year, and also played at the Salem Horror Fest this month. 1091 Pictures will debut Lair in select US theaters + on VOD starting November 9th, 2021 this fall. Who's freaked already?